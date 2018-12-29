Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram post has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see Amrapali Dubey with her sister and other family members and we must say that she is looking absolutely adorable! Dressed in a white dress with open hair, Amrapali Dubey looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram post has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see Amrapali Dubey with her sister and other family members and we must say that she is looking absolutely adorable! Dressed in a white dress with open hair, Amrapali Dubey looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry with a massive fan base, especially in Bihar. She has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past many years and is also an Internet sensation.

Amrapali Dubey was last seen in Bhojpuri blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 3 along with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. Amrapali Dubey has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, among many others and will be soon seen in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh, Bidai 2, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the highest paid actresses who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen. Amrapali has been entertaining us for many years and is also a phenomenal dancer.

