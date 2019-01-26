Amrapali Dubey sexy photo: Bhojpuri bombshell who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Dinesh Lal Yadav's Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, took to her official Instagram handle to wish her happy Republic day. The stunning lady looks over-whelmed in the post that has already garnered thousands of likes on social media.

Amrapali Dubey sexy photo: Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with already hit movie Nirahua Chalal London. The trailer and songs of the upcoming Bhojpuri movie has already garnered millions of views on YouTube. This is not the first time that Internet sensation’s film has done well before its release in the cinema halls. She is known for her amazing performances in the movies like Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Patna Se Pakistan and Satya. Not just that, she will also feature in Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma’s Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

Talking about her love for photo-sharing app, Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sexy dance moves and sizzling pictures, took to her official Instagram handle to share to wish happy Republic day to her fans. In a blue coloured suit, Dubey in the picture looks over-whelmed as she received an award from the renown ministers of India. Well, her post within hours garnered over 9k likes on social media. If you missed Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram post, take a look at the photo here:

Coming back to her unmissable performances in the Bhojpuri movies and songs, Dubey began her career in 2014 and ever since her debut blockbuster, Amrapali has been proving herself in the industry by doing well. The gorgeous lady who has millions of followers on worldwide also has Sher Singh starring Pawan Singh and Bidai 2 featuring Prince Singh Rajput to hit the theaters under her belt.

