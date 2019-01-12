Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha actor Shubhi Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share the inside pictures from Amrapali Dubey's birthday bash that took place last night in Silvassa. Nirahua Hindustani 3 duo in all smiles were seen having a gala time at the party. Take a look at the pictures shared by Shubhi Sharma on her Instagram handle.

Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey turned 32 yesterday i.e. January 11. The gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with sultry dance moves in movies like Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Patna Se Pakistan and Satya, took to her official Instagram handle to thank her fans for sending wishes and love to the Bhojpuri star. Nirhua Hindustani 3 actor was wished by her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nkirahua, Poonam Dubey, Akshara Singh and Anjana Singh on Instagram.

Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha actor Shubhi Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share the inside pictures from Amrapali Dubey’s birthday bash that took place last night in Silvassa. Well, Shubhi who came to limelight after her movies Welcome Back, Ghulami, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Muqaddar and Balam Ji Love You was praised by the audience in immense number. In all smiles, Nirahua Hindustani 3 duo were seen having a gala time at the party. Shubhi in the picture is seen wearing a maroon coloured pullover while Amrapali looks hot in an animal print cold shoulder top. If you missed her stunning pictures from the party, take a look at them here:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav. Her stunning chemistry with Bhojpuri actor has already created a buzz in the industry which makes the Bhojpuri film producers and directors cast them together in almost all the films.

