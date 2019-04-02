Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri diva looks sultry in black: The Bhojpuri bombshell was accompanied by co-stars like Bhojpuri heartthrob Khesari Lal Yadav, sexy looking Rani Chatterjee and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav. The actors enjoyed and Kapil Sharma as usual cracked scores of jokes on the set.

The Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the hot actresses in the industry. The Bhojpuri diva always mesmerized her fans with her sexy and sizzling performances. The actor was recently seen in a reality comedy show- The Kapil Sharma show. The actor shared her latest pictures on her official Instagram handle. She was wearing a black jumpsuit with pink colour feather jacket.

Meanwhile, Amrapali Dubey has most of her hit numbers opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and every time the duo dazzles on screen together, they have won millions of hearts. With the sexy latke and jhatke of Amrapali Dubey, she creates a buzz on the internet.

Amrapali Dubey started her career as Suman in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and then appeared in other television shows like Saat Phere, Maayka on Zee TV and others. The actor has done scores of Bhojpuri films and her famous role as Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav is still the famous character of her career.

The actress has time and again impressed her fans with her acting talent and impeccable dancing skills. In fact, her belly dance videos have also emerged to be the rage on social media. She currently has over 557k followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Amrapali is always busy with her work schedule as the actor not only enjoys her performances but also have time to click images with her co-stars. The actress recently shared her picture on the social media where she is seen kissing Television actress and super hot host Sambhavana Seth.

Peeyar Peeyar Odhaniya Pe song penned by Pyare lal Yadav and is sung by Kalpana and Om Jha is from Bhojpuri movie Beta which is directed by Vishal Verma and produced by Vikas Kumar. The film stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and among others.

