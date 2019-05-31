Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram photo in which we see her dressed in a purple dress is breaking the Internet, have a look!

Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri item queen has once again managed to break the Internet with her latest photo which she shared on her official Instagram account. In the sun-kissed photo, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation looks stunning with her million dollar smile and the sexy brown shades are making her look more glamorous.

Amrapali Dubey aka Bhojpuri YouTube is also known for her sexy item numbers and Bhojpuri songs which garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. She has been entertaining us for a very long time and her on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by fans.

Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan following across the country and especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. She has thousands of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos which break the Internet in no time.

Amrapali Dubey keeps sharing her hot, sexy, sultry and sizzling photos on social media which take the Internet by storm and go viral in no time.

Before entering the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey starred in Hindi television shows like Maayka, Saat Phere, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Haunted Nights and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2015 with Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and starred Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the lead role.

Since then, Amrapali Dubey has starred in movies like Border, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Aashik Aawara, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Satya, Nirahua Chalal London, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among several others.

