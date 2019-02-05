Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is currently on a hit run at the cinema screens, has started shooting for her next potential blockbuster song. On Tuesday, Amrapali shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account revealing her look from the song. In the photos shared by Amrapali, the actor can be seen dressed in a colourful lehenga and looked absolutely stunning as ever. Shared just an hour ago, the photos are going viral on social media.

When it comes to ruling the silver screen with her dance moves and impeccable charm, who can do it better than Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey. Shining at the top as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali is also an avid social media user and keeps sharing her latest photos and updates on Instagram. On Tuesday morning, the actor took to the photo sharing platform and revealed her look from an upcoming song.

Donning a golden halter neck blouse with colourful detailing and multi-coloured panelled skirt, Amrapali is a sight to behold in the desi avatar. To complete the look, Amrapali is sporting a pair of colourful bangles with tasselled earrings. For her hair and makeup, the actor has opted for soft curly hair with pink-hued makeup, a bindi and a nose ring. Looking absolutely ravishing, Amrapali is making everyone’s hearts skip a beat and making them go weak in the knees.

In just an hour, the post has been showered with a series of positive comments praising her sexy looks and undeniable charm. Garnering over 6000 likes, the photo is going viral on Bhojpuri fan clubs, making everyone go gaga over Amrapali Dubey.

Having delivered the blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua recently, Amrapali will be seen in upcoming films like Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh and Bidai 2.

