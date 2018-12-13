Known to raise temperatures with her hot and sultry dance moves, Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey is back to raise temperatures with her latest photo. On December 13, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her brother's engagement. In the photo, Amrapali looks super hot in a peach lehenga and the photo is receiving a lot of love from social media users online.

With her sensational and sultry dance moves and on-screen charm, Bhojpuri beauty Amrapali Dubey has paved her way to the top. As she continues to rule the silver screen with her back to back movie releases, the diva leaves no stone unturned to mesmerise her fanbase on social media with her ravishing photos and this time is no different.

To charm everyone, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her Brother’s engagement. Donning a peach floral lehenga with a tasselled blouse and matching dupatta, Amrapali looks stunning in the photos. With pink-tinted lips, layers of mascara and soft curly hair, the diva is undoubtedly raising the hotness quotient with her glamorous avatar.

Before this, Amrapali had also shared a photo with Bhojpuri King and her favourite co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua from the ceremony. Needless to say, the duo looks picture perfect together. For the uninitiated, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most loved and adored couples of Bhojpuri cinema and set the screens on fire whenever the duo come together for a film.

On the professional front, the duo was recently seen in films like Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3. Released on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, Nirahua Hindustani received a bumper opening and emerged as a massive hit. Post Nirahua Hindustani 3, the diva will be apparently seen in upcoming films like Sher Singh, Bidai 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Nirahua Chalal London.

Have a look at Amrapali Dubey’s stunning photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More