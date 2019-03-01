Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri diva has created a mark in the industry in just 4 years! On the work front, Amrapali Dubey has one busy year with back to back six movies lined up- Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Tujhe Ram Rakhe Tujhko Allah Rakhe opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Sher Singh with Pawan Singh.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Amrapali Dubey is one of the hottest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry! She is known for her sultry videos, sexy photos and her amazing dance moves. The Bhojpuri diva started her acting career back in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani and since then she has featured in more than thirty Bhojpuri films, two television shows, one Bhojpuri web series, and more than fifteen item songs!

Recently, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of hers dressed in a beautiful sleeveless orange gown. She has complemented her style with kohled eyes, red glossy lipstick, and diamond drop earrings. Amrapali captioned her picture as Looking forwards to life like. The pciture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 17k likes and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at the photo here:

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Tujhe Ram Rakhe Tujhko Allah Rakhe opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Sher Singh with Pawan Singh. Take a look at some of her item songs here:

