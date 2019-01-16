Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: The diva is basking in the success of her film Nirahua Hindustani 3 where she featured opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. The movie went viral and earned crores of money at the box office in just a week, in the movie Amrapali Dubey played the role of Champa. On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is currently prepping up for her next week release Nirahua Chalal London which is going to release all over the county on January 25, 2019.

Amrapali Dubey sexy photos: One of the hottest actresses the Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey who recently turned 32 this year has taken the internet by storm with her amazing acting skills, and her spectacular looks. The diva rose to fame with her movie Nirahua Hindustani opposite rumored boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 and since then she has become a social media sensation with more than 500k followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. In her 5 year long career she has featured in more than 40 Bhojpuri films, thirty advertisements, sponsor ads and what not. The item girl of Bhojpuri cinema has made a mark in the industry for herself in such a short time and has starred opposite every actor in the Bhojpuri industry.

Currently, the diva is basking in the success of her film Nirahua Hindustani 3 where she featured opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. The movie went viral and earned crores of money at the box office in just a week, in the movie Amrapali Dubey played the role of Champa. On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is currently prepping up for her next week release Nirahua Chalal London which is going to release all over the county on January 25, 2019. The movie has already created a buzz among the fans with their amazing soundtrack and advertisements that it is surely going to be superhit!

Amrapali Dubey will have one busy year ahead with back to back 8 movie releases lined up for this year. She will be seen in Sher A Hindustan, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 among others with Dinesh Lal Yadav and in Sher Singh with Khesari Lal Yadav.

Take a look at her top 15 pictures here:

