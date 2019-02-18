Amrapali Dubey throwback photo: Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey's throwback picture has gone viral. In the picture, she is donning a yellow ethnic dress looking flamboyant. With her ravishing looks and adorable smile, the actor continues to win millions of hearts on social media.

Amrapali Dubey throwback photo: One of the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali Dubey never ceases to lure her fans with her bold avatars which go viral within a few seconds. The actor’s throwback photo in which she is donned in yellow-purple ethnic dress flaunting her curves has garnered more than 9k likes and is overflowing with her fan’s comments. The photo has been viral in numerous fan pages and continues to be admired by her large fanbase. The seductive look and flawless beauty will make your jaw drop and make you once again fall in love with her.

A few days back she was also seen grooving to popular Govinda track Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare setting the internet on fire with her sexy dance moves.

Her latest release Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya seems like she has no stopping. The song featuring the hot chemistry between the two stars has garnered over five million views and still counting. Amrapali’s sexy thumkas and Pawan Singh romancing her is making the internet go berzerk. Dressed in a black blouse and thigh-high slit dress, she looks stunning, as ever.

The Bhojpuri actress also played the lead role in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein as Suman. She acted in Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee TV. She was also seen in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. Dubey was in the Sahara One fiction show Haunted Nights

