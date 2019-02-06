Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell has barely skipped a chance of making her millionsof followers fall in love with her again. With her back to back hits in Bhojpuri film industry, Dubey is also one of the famous personalities on Instagram. Her sizzling photos and hilarious Tik Tok videos are a proof how much her fans love her off-screen.

Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey is one of the most bankable beauties of the regional industry. With blockbusters like Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3 in her bags, Dubey has never disappointed her fans when her sultry dance moves came to notice. Well, the stunning lady is all set to entertain her hueg fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movies like Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma. Besides these two, she will also feature in Lallu ki Laila, Sher Singh and Bidai 2.

Her 497k followers on Instagram were left with stomach ache after Amrapali Dubey posted her latest Tik Tok video. The gorgeous lady in the clip is seen crying her heart out after break up with a guy. Well, in the hilarious she is dubbing to background voice which states that she needs to cry but her foundation is the issue. Her never seen before video is funny with a caption as “Lol,” has garnered over 18k likes on social media. Watch the video of Amrapali Dubey, here:

Hours after posting her first glimpse from her upcoming song, Amrapali Dubey shared her Tik Tok video that made her millions of followers laugh out loud. Talking about her beautiful song shoot picture, Bhojpuri bombshell is seen wearing a multi coloured lehenga choli. With curly hair and a perfect smile on the face, Amrapali’s Instagram post crossed over 28k likes. Take a look at the picture, here:

