Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's super hit song, Table Pe Lavel Mili, crossesover 20 million views on YouTube. The unmissable chemistry of Nirahua Hindustani stars, has already set the YouTube on fire through the song that is sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kalpana.

Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Her sultry dance moves and sizzling performances in the Bhojpuri movies has made her one of the best known personalitied of the regional industry. The stunning lady who is currenty on cloud nine for being the best known personalities of Bhojpuri film fraternity, Dubey is also the bankable divas of town. Well, she is not only hot but is also the most talented actors who makes sure her fans are well entertained with her amazing performances in the movies. Ever since the release of her very first film titled Nirahua Hindustani starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey is thoroughly enjoying the love and praises from the audience.

Talking about her chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav, both the stars are often spotted having a gala time on the sets of their upcoming movies. They are also the famous faces on Tik Tok app where they share hilarious videos with their fans. Nirahua and Amrapali’s super hit song named Table Pe Lavel Mili has finally crossed 20 million views on YouTube. Sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kalpana, the chartbuster hit is bankrolled by Naser Jamal and helmed by Premanshu Singh under the banners of Muskkan Movies India Pvt. Ltd. Watch: The sizzling chemistry on Dinesh Lal Yadav Amrapali Dubey in the Bhojpuri song, Table Pe Lavel Mili:

Not just Table Pe Lavel Mili, Amrapali Dubey’s songs like Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Gaal Laal Kaail Kaat Ke, Katore Katore and Chicken Biryani are also famous for her amazing performance in the Bhojpuri movies. In the meanwhile, take alook at Amrapali Dubey hot bhojpuri songs:

