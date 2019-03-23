Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey's sexy Instagram video in which she is seen dressed in a sexy blue lehenga-choli has been breaking the Internet! The video has gone viral on social media and her fans are loving her sexy avatar.

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri cinema

Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is popularly called the YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and stunning Instagram photos as well as videos which she has been sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest video shared by the Bhojpuri bombshell on Instagram, Amrapali Dubey looks sexy and sizzling in a blue and golden lehenga-choli. Her smile is to die for and the video has been breaking the Internet!

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri cinema as her dance videos such as Matha Fail Ho Gail, Katore Katore, Cooker, Nase Nase Chadhata Je Jahariya, Table Pe Lavel Mili, Aamarpali Re Mann Kare, Gori Tohar Kamar Lachkauwa, Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja, Sanwan Me, Aawa Ae Amarpali Nirahua Rang Dali, Aamrapali Tohare Khatir, Marad Abhi Baccha Ba, Holi Mein GST Jor Ke, Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein , Raate Diya Butake, Hamara Choliya Mein, among others garner millions of views as well as likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. Before making it big in the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey has ruled the Hindi television industry.

She starred in popular television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Saat Phere and Maayka. Amrapali Dubey, who keeps sharing her sexy sultry and hot photos and videos on her official Instagram account is very popular on all social media platforms and fans love all the dance videos and Tik Tok videos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts to entertain her millions of fans and followers.

Amrapali Dubey, who is known for her phenomenal performances in films like Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Nirahua Chalal London, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among many others is also a social media sensation and has a huge fan base across the country!

