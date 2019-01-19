Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey once again made her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves in Jawani Ba Khata featuring Pawan Singh from the super hit movie Pawan Raja. The song that hit YouTube in 2017, has crossed over 3 million views. Don't miss watching Amrapali Dubey's YouTube blockbuster, Jawani Ba Khata featuring Pawan Singh:

Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell who started her acting career with Nirahua starrer Nirahua Hindustani, is one of the best-known personalities of the regional industry. From her unmissable power-packed performances in Bhojpuri films like Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border and Doodh Ka Karz to giving sexy chartbusters, Amrapali Dubey never disappointed her fanbase. Be it her link-up rumours with Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua or Instagram Tik Tok videos, the bankable lady of cinema is currently enjoying being the Internet sensation.

Amrapali Dubey’s super hit song Jawani ba Khata featuring Pawan Singh from the Bhojpuri blockbuster film Pawan Raja crosses over 3 million views on YouTube. With Dubey flaunting her sultry dance moves in the video, Pawan Singh who also sung the song with Indu Sonali is seen shaking a leg with Nirahu Hindustani fame actress. Known for her sexy dance moves in the regional film industry, Amrapali simply set the YouTube on fire with yet another chartbuster which hit the theatres in 2017. If you missed Amrapali Dubey hot songs 2018, take a look at the series of videos shared below:

On the professional front, Bhojpuri bombshell will next feature in Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3. One of the most bankable ladies of Bhojpuri industry, Dubey will also star in Pawan Singh’s Sher Singh and Prince Singh Rajput starring Bidai 2.

Also, watch her sultry videos with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More