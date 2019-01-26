Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with upcoming movie titled Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, made her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves in Khesari Lal Yadav's Marab Hamar Baccha Ba from the film Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.

Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Nirahua Hindustani fame Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey is currently enjoying the success of her latest blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Amrapali is currently gearing up to set the cinema halls on fire with her upcoming movies Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav. Apart from that, she will also feature in Pawan Singh’s Sher Singh and Prince Singh Rajput’s Bidai 2. Well, we all the stunning diva never misses a chance of surprising her fans when it comes to sultry dance moves.

The lady who set the YouTube on fire with her unmissable on-stage performance in one of her super hit chartbuster titled Marab Hamar Baccha Ba, is currently enjoying the pre-release success of her upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Coming back to the song that also features actor turned singer Khesari Lal Yadav, has crossed 77 million views on YouTube. A perfect combination of Priyanka Singh’s melodious voice and Amrapali Dubey sizzling performance, the song which is written by Pawan Pandey, has set the video-sharing app ablaze. If you still haven’t watched Amrapali Dubey bhojpuri hot song which is choreographed by Kanu Mukharji, Pappu Khana and Ricky Gupta, watch the video here:

Talking about the film, Marab Hamar Baccha Ba is from the film Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke which is helmed by Aslam Shaikh and bankrolled by Arvind Anand under the banners of Brandvilla Production. The film stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, KK Goswami, Awadhesh Mishra, Kriti Yadav and Shakeela Majeed.

Also, watch Amrapali Dubey's sexy videos:

