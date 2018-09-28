Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram video in which she is seen singing her popular song Raate diya butaake piya has taken over the Internet! Her adorable smile and expressive eyes are doing the talking as she sings the blockbuster song which is loved by her millions of fans!

She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry

This undoubtedly makes her a dancing sensation and her hot looks and sexy photos drive millions of her fans crazy! Besides ruling the hearts of several of her fans through her sexy latka jhatkas, she also manages to win millions of hearts with her sexy and sultry photos which she posts on photo-sharing app Instagram.

