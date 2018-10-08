Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey on Monday took to her official Instagram account to share several videos in which she is telling her fans about her visit to Jalandhar in Punjab as well as Birgunj in Nepal. This got her fans in Punjab as well as Nepal crazy and excited to see their favourite Bhojpuri actress.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey on Monday took to her official Instagram account to share several videos in which she is telling her fans about her visit to Jalandhar in Punjab as well as Birgunj in Nepal. This got her fans in Punjab as well as Nepal crazy and excited to see their favourite Bhojpuri actress. In the videos which Amrapali Dubey shared on photo-sharing app Instagram, she is seen informing her fans about all her upcoming events.

However, what caught our attention was her adorable looks in the video while she gives her fans this good news. On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is busy shooting for her upcoming film Sher Singh opposite Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh.

She will also be seen in Nirahua Chalal London which will feature her alleged boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav. Amrapali Dubey has also worked in a number of television shows before entering the Bhojpuri industry in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films since then.

She will also be seen in Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal America, Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, among others.

