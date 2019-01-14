Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey came to limelight after her movie Nirahua Hindustani starring Dinesh Lal Yadav hit theatres in 2014. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sizzling video in which she is seen talking about the first-ever Bhojpuri web series Hero Varrdiwala starring Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Mahesh Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and Sanjay Pandey.

Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are always in limelight for all good reasons. The rumoured couple who have worked in good digits of Bhojpuri blockbuster, never miss a chance from giving us couple goals. Be it on sets or offsets, their sexy photos and hilarious Tik Tok videos are more than enough for the fans to go gaga. Setting the theatres on fire with giving amazing performances in both the instalments of Nirahua Hindustani franchise, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahu are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri projects.

Well, talking about the first ever Bhojpuri web series! Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Mahesh Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Sanjay Pandey, Ritu Singh starrer Hero Varrdiwala is all set to go on air on Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji. The lady broke the news of first ever Bhojpuri web series on her birthday i.e. January 11. Yesterday i.e. January 13, she took to her official Instagram handle to share her video in a bottle green coloured suit with orange dupatta and golden coloured dropping earrings. The star was looking stunning in her Indian attire video that garnered over 44k likes.

Talking about the upcoming first song of Hero Varrdiwala which went viral on channels fun entertainment and Nirahua Music World, Dubey’s post her fans excited of the upcoming songs which feature Sambhavna Seth. If you missed the sizzling video of Amrapali Dubey, take a look at the video here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More