Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey, who began her super hit career with blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. The stunning lady set the Internet on fire with her sexy dance moves in Aawa Ye Fulgena. The song which featured Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the super hit song from Bhojpuri hit MOKAMA 0 Km, has garnered millions of likes on YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: The movie starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ayaz Khan, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Krish – Pappu and Pakhi Hegde was a hit at the box office. Soon after giving an amazing performance in Nirahua Hindustani, Dubey gave another hit to her audience with Bhojpuri movie Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke. The latest to add to her super hit list was Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Well, not just the films! Amrapali Dubey was also a popular face on Indian television. Some of her daily soaps are Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and Maayka. Her super hit song, Aawa Ye Fulgena sung by Mohan Rathod and Kalpana is produced by Sujit Tiwari. From her blockbuster film MOKAMA 0 Km, the Bhojpuri movie stars Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aamrapali Dubey, Sushil Singh, Anjana Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, Prakash Jais. Well, Amrapali Dubey’s chartbuster garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. In the video, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are seen shaking a leg on the beats of Aawa Ye Fulgena. Take a look at the sultry dance video of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey will star in Nirahua Chalal London featuring Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav. Helmed by Chandra Pant, Nirahua Chalal London is bankrolled by Sonu Khatri under the banners of Pashupatinath Production.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More