Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is one of the allrounders of the industry who leaves no chance of spreading the magic of her talent on-screen. Recently, the actor shared a boomerang of Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav exhibiting the spirits of patriotism. Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan following on Instagram and keeps updating them with her stylish photos and videos.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the alluring actors of the Bhojpuri industry who leaves no chance of flourishing herself well on-screens. Amrapali commenced her Bhojpuri career in the year 2015 and since then she continues to spread the magic of her hotness with her stylish photos and videos. Recently, the actor took to her official handle to share a boomerang of superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav. In the Boomerang, Dinesh is looking dapper, wearing a blue jacket. Together both Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav shares good chemistry on-screen and have appeared in many films together.

The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps sizzling the Internet with her hot attires and videos. Amrapali commenced her career with Tv shows like Saat Phere, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Not many people know, the actor also featured in a Haunted Series on Sahara One. Finally, she made her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Nirahua Hindustani with the co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav. Talking about her professional front, the actor will be appearing in the movies Nirahua Chala Sasural 3, Sher Singh and Bidai 2 with stars like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and many more. Amrapali Dubey is one of the stunners and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. Her hot moves, desi style and traditional attires is something one can die for.

