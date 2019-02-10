Amrapali Dubey recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a dance video from the sets of Basant Utsav 2019. The Internet sensation keep sizzling the Internet and have recently made her fans go crazy with her hot dance moves in a violet colour lehenga, have a look at the video

Bhojpuri stars leaves no chance of celebrating any festival with grace and enthusiasm and also leaves no chance of flaunting their attires on social media. Recently, Amrapali Dubey took to their official Instagram handle to share a vedio from the sets of Basant Utsav 2019. Amrapali is one of the most talented actors of the Bhojpuri industry and keeps spreading her hotness with her photos and video. Recently, her dance video has garnered alot of attention on social media, dressed in a voilet color lehenga with golden embroidary the actor looks absolutely stunning. Her makeup and hairstyle are just perfect to make the fans go crazy with her expressions.

The hardworking actor have been serving the Bhojpuri industry from quite a time and keeps setting the Internet on fire with her vivacious outfits and looks. Actor Amrapali commenced her acting career long back by acting in Hindi Tv shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Maayka and Saat Phere. Amrapali is best known for killing the Bhojpuri industry with her hot dance moves and on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav. Together, they both have done a lot of films and keeps spreading their talent for fufilling the expectations of her fans. Some of the actors hit films are Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Doodh Ka Karz, Patna Se Pakistan and many more.

