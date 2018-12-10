Talking about the picture Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a floral swimsuit, followed by Shubhi Sharma who is donning a dark pink swimsuit and Smriti is dressed in a body-hugging black swimsuit. She has captioned her picture as Swimming time, swimming with my friends after a long day, had a lot of fun. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for their beauty.

As the BIPL session is over all the Bhojpuri stars are vacationing and having a gala time. Recently, Smriti Sinha took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from their poolside party. Dressed in a black swimsuit Smriti Sinha is posing with her Bhojpuri co-stars Amrapali Dubey, Shubhi Sharma, Anara Gupta and Shyamli Shrivastava Pearl. In the picture, they are standing in the pool and getting their pictures clicked.

Talking about the picture Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a floral swimsuit, followed by Shubhi Sharma who is donning a dark pink swimsuit and Smriti is dressed in a body-hugging black swimsuit. She has captioned her picture as Swimming time, swimming with my friends after a long day, had a lot of fun. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for their beauty. Take a look at their pictures here:

On the work front, Smriti Sinha made her acting debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua with Raghwani Babu in 2012. Smriti Sinha is currently on a break from the movies she was last seen in Sajan Chale Sasural 2 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, Kunal Singh, Brijesh Tripathi, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Manoj Tiger and Prakash Jais in 2016.

