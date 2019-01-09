Amrapali Dubey songs: In her 5 year long career she has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films. around 15 television shows and has featured in around 30 item songs. Aamrapali Dubey on the work front would have one busy year with back to back six Bhojpuri films among which her upcoming flick is Nirahua Chalal London which is slated to release this month on January 25, 2019.

Amrapali Dubey songs: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey who is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas, sensuous avatar and her killer body has once again taken the internet by storm with her groovy songs. The Bhojpuri sensation started her acting career 5 years back with the movie Nirahua Hindustani 1 in 2014 opposite rumored boyfriend Dinesh Alla Yadav and since then has never looked back. The Bhojpuri queen is a social media sensation with 500k followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

In her 5 year long career she has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films. around 15 television shows and has featured in around 30 item songs. Aamrapali Dubey on the work front would have one busy year with back to back six Bhojpuri films among which her upcoming flick is Nirahua Chalal London which is slated to release this month on January 25, 2019. The other films where she will be seen are- Nirahua Chali Pakistan Se, Sher Singh among others. Take a look at her top 5 Bhojpuri songs here:

1. Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani

2. Marad Abhi Baccha Ba

3. Raate Diya Butake

4. Matha Fail Ho Gail

5. Aamrapali Tohare Khatir

