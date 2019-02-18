Amrapali Dubey is a stunner and keeps on creating buzz on the Internet with her stylish looks and attires. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps updating them with her fiercely hot photos and dance videos. Here are some photos of the hottie that will leave you awestruck, have a look

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actors of the industry who masters the talent of proving her skills on the Internet. The actor is also called as one of the Bhojpuri queens as she dazzles herself well in every role on-screen, moreover, her dance moves is something one cannot miss at all. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps sizzling the Internet with her looks and hot avatar. The actor is just not limited to Bhojpuri cinemas and in the starting stage of her life worked in Hindi Tv Shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein which was her Tv debut. She further continued to give an outstanding performance in the shows like Saat Phere and Maayka.

Not many people know that the actor also tried herself in a horror series Haunted Nights on Sahara Tv. Finally, the hardworking diva did her debut with the Bhojpuri movie Nirahua Hindustani with Dinesh Lal Yadav in the year 2015. In just 3 years, the actor has approximately shot for more than 25 films and keeps working hard in order to fulfil the expectations of her fans. Talking about her future projects Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in the movies like Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sher Singh opposite Pawan Singh and Bidai 2 opposite Prince Singh Rajput. The actor keeps on making news on the Internet and is best known for her on-screen chemistry with her rumoured partner Dinesh Lal Yadav, together they both have exploded the Bhojpuri industry with their major hits.

Here is a list of photos:

