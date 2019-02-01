Amrapali Dubey's throwback picture in a bridal look is currently winning millions of hearts on social media. The Internet sensation has about 491k followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The diva looks royal and posses in an elegant way in the picture. Take a look at the picture

Amrapali Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is one of the most trending and followed actors of the industry. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and masters the talent of sparkling her talent on-screen with her phenomenal roles and skills. The diva’s throwback picture in a bridal look has recently gone viral and is currently winning millions of hearts on social media. The hardworking actor is looking way too adorable and elegant in this bridal avatar. With nose string jewellery and a royal neck piece, the actor simply kills the Internet with her ravishing looks.

Amrapali Dubey is best known for her sizzling chemistry with Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav on-screens. Together they both have given major hits to the Bhojpuri industry like Nirahua Hindustani, Jigarwala, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Kaashi Amarnath and many more. The hardworking actor has also worked with big stars Monalisa, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Pawan Singh and many more. Not just acting, the diva has also spread the hotness of her dancing moves with her sensational dance videos which normally garners more than a million views on Video-streaming platform YouTube.

The diva has not only excelled well in Bhojpuri but has also worked in Hindi Television shows like Maayka and Saat Phere in the year 2009 on Zee Tv. She also played the lead role in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein as Suman. Finally, the actor did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More