Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is one such actor who dazzles well in every attire and often marks her presence with her outstanding acting skills on-screens and hotness on social media. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently, the hardworking actor's throwback picture is stealing attention on social media, have a look

Amrapali Dubey's throwback photo is all about grace and glamour

Amrapali Dubey is one of the heartthrobs of the Bhojpuri cinemas. Her talent and skills have proved her to be the queen of Bhojpuri films. The actor is best known for her sensational dance moves, cosy chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav on-screens and outstanding acting skills. Amrapali puts her full efforts in order to shine in every character she plays on-screen. Recently the Bhojpuri star’s throwback picture is winning millions of hearts on Image -sharing platform Instagram. She is looking royal dressed in bridal attire. The most stunning part about her look is her Maang tika which is currently stealing a lot of attention on social media. With golden green lehenga and full ethnic jewellery, the actor looks flamboyant.

The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and never leaves a single chance of astonishing her fans with her amazing looks. Amrapali is one of the most hardworking actors who has not only excelled well in Bhojpuri screens but has also put in a lot of efforts in Television screens as well.

In the starting stage of her acting, she has featured in many shows like Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee Tv. On the whole, she did her Tv debut with the daily soap Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein which was a major hit in the year 2009. Finally, in 2015, the actor did her Bhojpuri debut and sparkled the Bhojpuri industry with her hotness and talent.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More