Amrapali Dubey tik tok videos: Bhojpuri bombshell is an incredible actor who has won a million hearts with her superb performances. YouTube is flooded with the super-hit tracks of the diva but fans can't get enough of her tik tok videos. Other than her movies, Amrapali Dubey amazes fans with her fun and quirky dialogues on Tik Tok too, here are the best of them!

Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey is one of the most talented actors who has bloomed the Bhojpuri film industry with her performances. The actor has given many super hit movies including Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Aashiq Awara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3. Amrapali Dubey has starred opposite some of the most refined actors including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh.

The 32-year-old actor has even appeared in many television shows including Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee TV. In fact, she initiated her career with these shows and later got a break in the Bhojpuri film industry with Dinesh Lal Yadav. Well, the diva has also become a social media sensation and keeps on sharing interesting videos and stunning photos of her on her official accounts.

Fan love to watch the Tik Tok or musically video of Amrapali Dubey and enjoy her fun acts on it. Sometimes Amrapali even pitches her co-stars to do these video with her. Here are some of the Amrapali Dubey tik tok videos that you will love to watch!

