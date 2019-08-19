Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey as we all know is a rock star of Bhojpuri film industry, her sensuous moves and killer looks have stolen many hearts, and now the diva is all set to make your day with her top 10 Indian attire looks. See the photo below

Amrapali Dubey photos: Simplicity is the key to win hearts, that’s what Bhojpuri stunner Amrapali Dubey believes in, her simple beauty has won millions of hearts with that she has been counted as one of the most charming actresses in Bhojpuri film industry. The diva as we know loves to don Indian attire for every occasion, from award nights to festivals she nails it in every look, her unique fashion sense made her fans to wonder how anyone could be so perfect.

But does anyone know how she got that perfect style? with over the experience, Amrapali polished her self in every possible way from being an ace actoress to dancer, and now her one more talent is reflecting that is her unique fashion sense. The diva in 2015 debuted from the film Nirahua Hindustani as the leading lady opposite to Dinesh Lal Yadav, with that she got overnight recognition in the Bhojpuri world.

Some of her big-budget films which marked her mettle in Bhojpuri film industry are, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer,Beta, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Chalal London which were a box office hit.

Amrapali songs like Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Betauwa Tohar Gor Hai, Marab Hamar Baccha Ba , Katore Katore, Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya, Aamrapali Tohare Khatir, Chokh Lage Saman Dada Bhala Ke Nokh has garnered more that 10 million views , no doubt that a big number and it also reflects the popularity of Amrapali Dubey.

Here are the top 10 Amrapali Dubey’s Indian attire photos:

