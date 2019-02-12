Amrapali Dubey top 10 most watched song videos: One of the hottest actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey has given many massive hits to the industry. With her dance moves, the actor makes every song worth a watch! Here are the top 10 most watched songs of the Bhojpuri queen, have a look!

Amrapali Dubey top 10 most watched song videos: Among all Bhojpuri stars, Amrapali Dubey is everyone’s favourite. The diva is one of the most popular ladies who enjoys a massive fan following in the audience. She has acted with the top Bhojpuri actors including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh.

Amrapali Dubey was a television actor and later she started acting in Bhojpuri films. She initiated her career with her role as Suman in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and then appeared in other television shows like Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee TV. Well, the actor shot to fame with her Bhojpuri films only and she stepped into the industry with the lead role in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and since then she never looked back.

Amrapali Dubey has most of her hit movies opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav only and every time the duo dazzles on screen together, they win a million hearts. With the sexy latke and jhatke of Amrapali Dubey, she creates a buzz on the internet. Some of these tracks are still running well at YouTube and the views are multiplying every day.

Here the 10 most watched song videos of Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey, watch!

