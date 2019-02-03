Amrapali Dubey is counted amongst the top Bhojpuri actors who leaves no chance of spreading her hotness in the industry as well as on social media. The Internet sensation has about 494k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that the heartthrob leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her pictures. Recently, the actor's throwback picture has gone viral, have a look

Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey misses no chance of impressing her fans with her stylish photos on social media. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and is spreading her glamour in the industry from past 3 years. Recently, the actor’s throwback picture in a traditional attire has gone viral on the Internet. With heavy maang tika, earring and jewellery the actor adds a spark to her look. The most alluring part about her picture is her dark pink lipstick and brown eyes which has currently captured millions on hearts on social media.

Amrapali Dubey has very well proved her talent and skill by working in more than 25 films in just 3 years. She is best known for her acting and chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav on and off-screen. Amrapali has also spread her talent in Hindi Tv shows in the starting stage of her career.

She appeared in Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee Tv and did her debut with the serial Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein in the lead role of Suman. At that time, the show was among the favourites list of its fans. Amrapali entered the Bhojpuri industry in 2015 with the movie Nirahua Hindustani with the co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Some of the hit movies of the Bhojpuri sensation are Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Chalal London and many more. Talking about the actor’s future project, she will be next seen in movies like Sher Singh, Bidai 2, Nirahua Chalal London with Dinesh Lal Yadav in the upcoming year.

