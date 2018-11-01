Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey made her acting debut in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani sequels opposite Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. On the work front, Amrapali will be seen with her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Sher Singh, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke among others.

Lagal Raha Batasha: Amrapali Dubey unveils the poster of her upcoming film, see photos

Heart and soul of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey, who is known for her curvaceous body and her sultry expressions has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram photos. The diva has posted the first look of her upcoming movie Lagal Raha Batasha which is set to hit the silver screens this Republic day, that is January 26, 2018.

Talking about the poster look, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a red saree with broad golden green border and a parrot green blouse. She has complemented her look with red bangles, golden jhumke and glossy red lipstick. Amrapali has captioned her picture as-An exceptional love story coming your way this Republic day.

Check out the poster here:

Amrapali Dubey has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Chintu, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, Ravi Kishan, among others. Check out some of the other hot pictures of the Bhojpuri queen here:

