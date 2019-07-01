Amrapali Dubey video: Bhojpuri YouTube queen and item girl Amrapali Dubey's sexy dance video has been winning the Internet as the diva flaunts her sexy and hot dance moves.

Amrapali Dubey video: One of the sexiest dancers in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Amrapali Dubey, who is also known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, has been winning the Internet with her sexy Bhojpuri songs which have millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the video of her popular Bhojpuri song Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein which also stars Anjana Singh, we see the Bhojpuri beauties showing their sexy dance moves.

In the song, we see Bhojpuri YouTube queen flaunting her sexy and grooving dance moves and sizzling latka-jhatkas. In the song, we see the Bhojpuri item girl in a sexy pink lehenga-choli and her sexy figure is to die for! Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey first appeared in Indian television reality shows such as Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Maayka, Saat Phere, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, among many others and later made her powerful debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua-starrer Nirahua Hindustani which emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters of the year.

She later starred in movies like Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Aashik Aawara, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, among many others.

