Amrapali Dubey video: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey has been winning the Internet with her sexy and adorable videos and her latest Tik Tok video which she shared on her Instagram account has taken social media by storm. Have a look!

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s new video in which she is seen singing a popular song from Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s song and is looking way too adorable! In the Tik Tok video, she is looking way too stunning as she makes some adorable expressions and her caption reads that she is a Dinesh Lal Yadav fan and the video is proof! Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has worked in several superhit Bhojpuri films and is also called the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri cinema as her songs such as Table Pe Lavel Mili, Nase Nase Chadhata Je Jahariya, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja, Aamrapali Tohare Khatir, among many others garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. She is an amazing dancer and her sizzling latka-jhatkas on Bhojpuri songs make all her fans go crazy about her item numbers. Amrapali Dubey has a huge fan following on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

