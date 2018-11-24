Amrapali Dubey videos: Bhojpuri bombshell, Amrapali Dubey is currently enjoying the success of her latest superhit song Pagla Deewana. The stunning lady who was last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3, took to her official Tik Tok account to share her adorable video on Pagla Deewana that was sung by Amrapali Dubey.

Amrapali Dubey videos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey is known for her sexy curves and sultry dance videos. One of the most successful personalities of the film fraternity, Dubey stays quite active on social media. Well, we all know that she never disappoints her fans when it comes to photos and videos. Recently, the lady took to her official Dumbsmash which also known Tik Tok handle, to share her cute video that plays her song in the background.

In a black jacket and hot glares, Amrapali Dubey dubbed her song with those killer expressions that she is famous of in the Bhojpuri industry. Talking about the background music, Pagla Deewana was released on November 15 by SRK Music on their YouTube account. Sung by Amrapali Dubey herself, the sad song has already garnered 671,530 views on social media. Although, the video shared by SRK Music featured Amrapali Dubey’s poster but fans were happy and excited to hear the melodious song.

Take a look at the adorable Tik Tok video of Amrapali Dubey:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project, Nirahua Chalal London. The action-romantic drama is helmed by Chandra Pant and produced by Sonu Khatri. Made under the banners of Pashupatinath Production, Nirahua Chalal London stars Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Santosh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, Sunil Thapa, Kiran Yadav and Ram Magar. After Nirahua Chalal London, Amrapali Dubey will be seen essaying the lead role in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

