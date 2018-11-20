Amrapali Dubey hot belly dance video: Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, who is also known as the queen of Bhojpuri cinema has received a great response on Youtube as her video Aamrapali Tohare Khatir is near to cross the 13 Million view mark. Check out Amrapali Dubey's song Aamrapali Tohare Khatir from the film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey’s song Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has set the Internet on fire as it is near the 13 million view mark on YouTube. The queen of Bhojpuri cinema has a huge fan following and has delivered more than 125 hit blockbuster films. In the song, Aamrapali Tohare Khatir, the actress is moving her belly in such a way that can melt heart of millions of her fans. Her Fans are going crazy over her sexy belly dancing and the song has created a buzz on the Internet. Aamrapali Tohare Khatir song was released in June and is from superhit Bhojpuri film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Along with Amrapali Dubey, the song, Aamrapali Tohare Khatir, also features Bhojpuri star Raju Singh Mahi, which is sung by Bhojpuri music ace duo Indu Somali and Anuj Tiwari. The video was promoted and shared on YouTube by SRK Music. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is Amrapali Dubey’s one of the best movies, helmed by Dhiraj Thakur and bankrolled by Satish Dubey and Sunil Singh under the banner of Gayatri Creation.

A few days ago, Amrapali Dubey and her co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua were in talks after reports that both the super hit actors, who have worked together in many films, are dating each other in real life. Their chemistry together has been lauded by the audience and their videos and films have received a great response.

