Amrapali Dubey is basking in the success of her latest movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadava and Shubhi Sharma. The movie was the highest grossing movie of the year 2018 and had garnered Rs. 1 million in just the opening week! Talking about her music video titled - Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani in which she plays the role of Champa has gone viral and is soon going to cross 3 million views on YouTube.

The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey have once again taken the internet by storm with her latest item numbers. The diva rose to fame with her movie Nirahua Hindustani 1 opposite alleged boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 and since then she has never looked back. Currently, Amrapali Dubey is basking in the success of her latest movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadava and Shubhi Sharma. The movie was the highest grossing movie of the year 2018 and had garnered Rs. 1 million in just the opening week! Talking about her music video titled – Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani in which she plays the role of Champa has gone viral and is soon going to cross 3 million views on YouTube.

On the professional front, Aamrapali Dubey is awaiting the release of her next film Nirahua Chalal London, opposite rumored boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav. The movie is slated to release this month on the occasion of republic day and said to earn crores of money at the box office. Amrapali Dubey in her 5-year long career has featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri movies, 10 plus item numbers, television shows, and what not. She has gained a huge fan following from all over the country and enjoys a massive fan following of 500k followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Watch video here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More