Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav turns a year older today. Dinesh is counted amongst the most talented and fun-loving actors of the industry who leaves no chance of spreading his talent on screens. On his birthday, Amrapali Dubey shared an adorable picture with Dinesh Lal Yadav and captioned the image sweetly.

Happy Birthday Dinesh Lal Yadav: Bhojpuri actor Nirahua is counted amongst the most hardworking and talented actors of the Bhojpuri industry. The actor is among the highest paid stars who master the skill of spreading his talent on-screen. Today the actor, also called as Nirahua turns a year older. There is no doubt if we say that Dinesh is among the Kings of Bhojpuri industry. Not only profession, but the actor has also managed his personal life and one of its proofs are much visible on social media. Sometime back, the actor was rumoured to be dating Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey and their cosy pictures on the Internet are proof of it. Recently the beauty shared an adorable picture with Niruhua, wishing him birthday with a sweet caption.

This is will be very interesting to see how these stars will plan his birthday. Both Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are one of the most talked about couples as their hot chemistry is very well witnessed on and off screens.

Both of the stars have also worked together in many successful projects like Nirahua Hindustani, Border, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal London and many more. Now Dinesh is all set to make his Digital entry with ALTBalaji with the first Bhojpuri show Hero Vardiwala.

Moreover, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh also took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with Nirahua.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More