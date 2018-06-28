Bhojpuri YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey's latest song with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav titled Chehra Tohar from their upcoming film Nirahua Chalal London has been breaking the internet. Amrapali often takes the internet by storm with her sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts.

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, who is currently riding on the success of her latest film Border, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the Bhojpuri film industry, has taken over the internet with her hotness and sizzling chemistry with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav in the teaser of the song Chehra Tohar from their upcoming film Nirahua Chalal London. Her steamy chemistry with her co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav and the sexy and seductive dance moves have driven fans crazy and the teaser has also increased the excitement for the full song even more.

The Bhojpuri diva is also called Bhojpuri YouTube Queen as her videos on the video-sharing app go viral in no time and garner millions of views. Amrapali often takes the internet by storm with her sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts. Her recent photo with Bhojpuri actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth in which Sambhavna placed a kiss on Amrapali’s cheeks went viral on social media as soon as the photo surfaced on the Internet.

In the teaser video of Chehra Tohar from Nirahua Chalal London, Amrapali is looking astonishing in a sexy red dress as she does some naughty and romantic scenes with Dinesh Lal Yadav.

The trailer of Bhojpur film Nirahua Chalal London, which released in February, was loved by fans. Amrapali ‘s recent video of her belly dance in the song Amrapali Tohare Khaatir from the super-hit film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega has also been breaking the Internet all thanks to her sexy dance moves.

After featuring in television shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and Maayka, among many others, Amrapali Dubey made her big debut in Bhojpuri film industry in blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav where she played the lead role.

