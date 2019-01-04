Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram video in which she is seen dancing on the famous Sukhwinder Singh song Ban Than Chali Bolo Ae Jaati Re Jaati Re along with a friend has set the Internet on fire!

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram video in which she is seen dancing on the famous Sukhwinder Singh song Ban Than Chali Bolo Ae Jaati Re Jaati Re along with a friend has set the Internet on fire! In the video, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a green suit and showing off her sexy latka-jhatkas on the famous song from the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Kurukshetra.

Amrapali Dubey is a phenomenal dancer and her grooving dance moves in this viral video on Instagram are proof! Amrapali Dubey is also known as the YouTube queen in the Bhojpuri film industry all thanks to her sizzling dance moves which make her dance videos on video-streaming platform YouTube garner millions of views. Amrapali Dubey, who was last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 along with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the most successful Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters and done most of her films with Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey has previously worked in television shows as well but is best known for her contribution to the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrapali Dubey is one of the finest dancers in the industry.

