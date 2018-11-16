Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is all set to make her fans go crazy with her upcoming song Pagla Deewana today i.e. November 16. Nirahua Hindustani actor took to her official Instagram handle to share the happening and exciting news with her huge fan following on social media.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey who is currently enjoying the already bagged success of her upcoming movie Nirahua Hindustani 3, is all set to make her fans go gaga with her melodious voice in her upcoming project, Pagla Deewana. The lady on Thursday i.e. November 15, took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know that her new song which is sung is all set to release today i.e. November 16. Bankrolled by SRK Music, lyrics of Pagla Deewana are given by Pyare Lal Yadav and recorded by Rakesh Sharma.

The action romance comedy, Nirahua Hindustani stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav and Samarth Chaturvedi. Helmed by Manjul Thakur, the Bhojpuri star-studded film is bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav. Made under the banners of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the third edition of Nirahua Hindustani series. Well, Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey started her acting career with Nirahua Hindustani and have end number of superhits under her belt.

Currently, the lady is busy promoting her upcoming thriller Nirahua Hindustani 3 with her co-stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. Take a look at the promotional photos and videos shared by Amrapali Dubey on her official photo sharing handle.

Well, the lady made her fans go crazy as she posted her hot curvy photo. In red and blue saree, Amrapali Dubey simply slayed it like a diva in her latest Instagram post. Winking and teasing her fans with her curviness, Dubey surely knows how to treat her fans with her sexy and sensuous photos and videos.

