Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey Aamrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram video has taken social media by storm. The Bhojpuri dancing diva, who is known for her breathtaking dancing skills, shared a video of her sexy dance on a peppy dance number and thanks to her sexy moves and perfect dance steps; the video has taken over the Internet. Amrapali Dubey has a huge fan following and has a massive number of fan following on Instagram and she keeps treating her fans with such sexy dance videos and her sultry photos.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also one of the most bankable actresses who has worked with all the big superstars of Bhojpuri cinema such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Pawan Singh-starrer Sher Singh which is slated to release this year. Amrapali Dubey has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past many years and has worked in several films. She is known for her sexy and sizzling dance skills and her videos go viral in no time! She is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen.

