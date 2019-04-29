One of the sexiest actresses and dancers from the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey has set social media on fire with her latest photo and video in which she is dressed in a sexy pink lehenga-choli.

Amrapali Dubey is known as one of the sexiest dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri YouTube Amrapali Dubey’s latest video and photo from her latest Instagram post have driven all her millions of fans crazy! In the photo, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a sexy pink lehenga-choli and her sexy curves are to die for! In the video, we see Amrapali Dubey flaunting her sexy and sultry dance moves with her crew and her sexy latka-jhatkas are too hot to handle!

Amrapali Dubey is known as one of the sexiest dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her superhit Bhojpuri songs such as Amrapali Tohare Khatir, Katore Katore, Karela Man Pat Jayi, Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani, Dilwa Me Hola, Table Pe Lavel Mili, Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor, among several others and her dance numbers garner millions of views and likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most known faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, among several others.

She has starred in Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Hindustani 1, 2 and 3, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Kashi Amarnath, among several others.

Amrapali Dubey’s sizzling chemistry with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by fans.

