Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey, who is best known as the YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, has been raising the temperature with her latest Instagram photos. Soon after she drove her fans crazy after posting a stunning photo on her Instagram account in which she looked like a princess in a stunning suit, Amrapali Dubey has once again set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo.

Dressed in a check top with a cute ponytail, Amrapali Dubey looks adorable as she poses for the camera with her friend wishing her a very happy birthday!. The photo is flooded with comments from her fans and has gone viral on the Internet. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry and her dance moves are to die for!

Before entering the Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali Dubey has featured in a number of television shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere and Maayka among others. Amrapali Dubey has worked with all the megastars of Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh among others.

She will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Sher Singh along with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh.

