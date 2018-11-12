Amrapali Dubey's sexy song Tohare Khatir: Once again topping the success charts of the increasing views of her popular song, Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey's song Tohare Khatir has crossed 11 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. The song has once again gone viral and topping the entertainment charts.

Amrapali Dubey’s sexy song Tohare Khatir: Once again topping the success charts of the increasing views of her popular song, Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey’s song Tohare Khatir has crossed 11 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. Bhojpuri icon and lead actress of upcoming film Niruhua Hindustani 3 song Amprapali Tohare Khatir has so far received more than 11,510,653 views on YouTube. A couple of months ago, Tohare Khatir had crossed 10 million views on YouTube and become one of the top performing numbers. The song has been sung by Indu Sonali, and Anuj Tiwari and is from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega.

Amrapali Dubey has become the centre of attraction and is one of the most promising actresses in the Bhojpuri industry whose songs, videos are always a hit in the Bhojpuri cinema industry. In this song, Amrapali Dubey is rocking the song and so her fans with sensuous moves, leaving her fans, viewers in frenzy. Amrapali Dubey who is a shining star in the Bhojpuri film industry is known for her spectacular dancing skills and her appearance in Bhojpuri song is a guarantee to make any particular song a hit.

Earlier another song of the Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey starring Dinesh Lal Yadav Niruhua, Amrapali Re Kach Kach Khali also crossed 6 million views o YouTube. The song had got released in 2017, which became one of the best performing numbers of the Bhojpuri star and was now topping the entertainment charts.

Amrapali Dubey will soon be seen in Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma starrer Niruhua Hindustani 3 which is being expected to a Bhojpuri blockbuster and is set to hit theatres very soon. Several posters and teasers of the film have already gone viral on social media.

