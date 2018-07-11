Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali is on a roll! Soon after the video of her sexy dance on the popular song Raat Diya Butake with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh had set the Internet on fire, her latest belly dance on Bhojpuri number Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has taken social media by storm. The steamy and seductice belly dance of the Bhojpuri YouTube queen on the song has been breaking the Internet.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali is on a roll! Soon after the video of her sexy dance on the popular song Raat Diya Butake with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh had set the Internet on fire, her latest belly dance on Bhojpuri number Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has taken social media by storm. The steamy and seductice belly dance of the Bhojpuri YouTube queen on the song has been breaking the Internet. The viral video has already garnered more than 9 million views on the video-sharing app and the song, which was released on June 9 this year, has become a social media sensation.

May it be Amrapali Dubey’s latka-jhatka’s on songs like Chehra Tohar with Dinesh Lal Yadav or her dance moves on any Bhojpuri item number, the diva always managed to set the silver screen on fire with her sizzling dance moves. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films along with many big Bhojpuri stars.

The Bhojpuri diva has a lot of films in her kitty such as Lagal Raha Batasha, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, among others. She is one of the highest paid Bhojpuri actresses and is known for her sexy dancing skills. Amrapali has a major fan base on social media and keeps treating her fans with her sultry photos and sexy dance videos which go viral on social media in no time.

Amrapali is also known as the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri cinema as many of her YouTube videos have become major hits and has garnered millions of views.

The popular song titled Aamrapali Tohare Khatir is from the blockbuster film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega. Crooned by Anuj Tiwari and Indu Sonali, the lyrics of the song have been given by Yadav Raj while the music has been composed by Anuj Tiwari.

