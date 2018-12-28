Currently, the diva is basking in the success of her superhit Chhath release- Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office and had earned crores of money at the box office. On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be seen in Nirahua Chalal London opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, the movie is set to release next year in January.

One of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey has once again taken social media by storm with he hot and sexy photos on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Aamrapali Dubey rose to fame with her first movie Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 opposite NOW rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua. And since then she has never looked back and now is a social media sensation with 415k followers!

Currently, the diva is basking in the success of her superhit Chhath release- Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office and had earned crores of money at the box office. On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be seen in Nirahua Chalal London opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, the movie is set to release next year in January. The other movies are Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 – Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sher Singh- Pawan Singh, and Bidai 2- Prince Singh Rajput. As 2018 is coming to an end here are top 20 pictures of Amrapali Dubey that will make your day!!

