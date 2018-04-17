After Ekta introduced Anita and Karishma as the new Naagins, fans were waiting to see that who will be playing the role of the vamp in Naagin 3. Earlier, it was veteran actress Sudha Chandra who had playing the main vamp in the first two seasons but according to the latest media buzz, there will be another vamp in the show and it will be none other than Qubool Hai fame Amrapali Gupta.

Supernatural thriller Naagin 3 is all set to return to the small screen. Television queen Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming television series Naagin 3, which is the third season of the supernatural serial Naagin, is one of the most awaited televisions series as this time, there will be a whole new cast in the show. While Mouni Roy played the lead in the role in the first two seasons, this time it will be Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani who will be playing the role of the two Naagin’s in the supernatural series.

After Ekta introduced Anita and Karishma as the new Naagins, fans were waiting to see that who will be playing the role of the vamp in Naagin 3. Earlier, it was veteran actress Sudha Chandra who had playing the main vamp in the first two seasons but according to the latest media buzz, there will be another vamp in the show and it will be none other than Qubool Hai fame Amrapali Gupta. It is being anticipated that Anita will be the main antagonist and her role will be more like Shesha while there is someone like a Yamini as well. It is still not confirmed if Sudha Chandran will return as Yamini to continue her relentless quest for the Naag-mani but they will continue her legacy with another actress.

ALSO READ: Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan files plea in Jodhpur court seeking permission to travel to 4 countries

A source told Bollywood Life, “Balaji Telefilms has approached Amrapali Gupta to play the role of Yamini’s daughter. She was very keen to be a part of the show and has given her nod. She will be one of the main vamps along with Anita Hassanandani. Her character will be that of a greedy human, who will want to seize the Naag-mani and make millions.” Reportedly, Television actors Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri will also be joining the star-cast as new additions to the Naagin family.

ALSO READ: I have no time for competition: Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan

ALSO READ: Netflix sees first subscriber surge, gains 7.4 million new customers

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App