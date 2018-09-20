Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's blockbuster song Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has crossed 10 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube making it go viral on social media once again. Now we know why Amrapali Dubey is called the YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s blockbuster song Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has crossed 10 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube making it go viral on social media once again. Now we know why Amrapali Dubey is called the YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry. Her sexy and grooving dance moves and hot dance steps in the popular track Aamrapali Tohare Khatir have been loved by her millions of fans across the country! The song, which has been crooned by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari is from Bhojpuri blockbuster film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Yadav Raj. Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and is also a terrific dancer. May it be her sexy and hot latka-jhtakas or her sizzling dance moves or her seductive expressions; Amrapali Dubey never fails to set the silver screen or the Internet on fire with her sexy dance numbers.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Pawan Singh starrer Sher Singh. It is one of the most anticipated films of this year as it stars the sensational Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh.

