Patiala Babes: While Minni and Neil's love story was just moving towards the right track, a new entry is going to enter into there lives. Amrita Prakash is soon going to enter Patiala Babes.

Sony Entertainment television’s popular show Patiala Babes is amidst the cute love story of Neil and Mini. While their love confession is much awaited by the audience, a road bump is going to enter the duo’s lives. Soon Neil’s past, his estranged wife is going to enter the show which might give an interesting plot point to the daily soap.

Amrita Prakash, who was last seen in Colors Television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is going to come back on screen with Sony Television’s popular daily soap Patiala Babes. She is going to portray Sourabh Raaj Jain AKA Neil’s estranged wife, Isha.

Amrita was not seen in any other serial after she left her screen space from Shakti. However, when asked was about the gap between the Colors show and Patiala Babes, she said that she usually takes breaks after completing her role in a particular show which was not possible for her post-Shakti as she had other work commitments. But she did travel for a month to replenish her energy.

On being asked if she would be picking up shows midway likewise she did with Shakti, she said that she focuses on picking up guest appearances because they are the most strong and interesting characters. Talking about her role in Patiala Babes, she said that just from her entry to the show, the story of the serial revolves around her character and that even the exit of the character is quite impactful.

Now let’s wait and see what twist Amrita’s character brings to Patiala Babes.

