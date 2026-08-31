B’Day SPL: Amrita Pritam Smoked Sahir’s Leftover Cigarettes To Feel Close, But Imroz Became The Love That Stayed — Inside Her Unusual Love Story

Amrita Pritam Birthday: Few literary love stories have been analysed, idealized and argued upon as much as Amrita Pritam’s love story with Sahir Ludhianvi and Imroz. Amrita Pritam was born on August 31, 1919, in Gujranwala and grew up to be one of the greatest voices in the literature of Punjabi. Amrita Pritam’s works reflected the theme of partition, female sexuality, loneliness and rebellion against the social norms, where women were not allowed to express themselves in such ways.

However, Amrita Pritam’s personal life was as unusual as her literature. She fell deeply in love with poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, though their affair remained untraditional and did not bring about a traditional marriage. Later, an artist Imroz came into her life, living with her for decades as a non-marital couple. Uma Trilok, Amrita’s biographer, once depicted the difference between them: while Sahir Ludhianvi was the “sky” that inspired her, Imroz was the “roof” of her life.

How Did Amrita Pritam Fall In Love With Sahir Ludhianvi?

Amrita apparently first met Sahir at a mushaira in Preet Nagar near Amritsar while she was still married to Pritam Singh. This marked the beginning of what is known to be one of the greatest unrequited literary romances in India. There are many references made to Sahir in Amrita’s autobiography Rasidi Ticket. The most prominent one being the cigarettes that Sahir used to leave behind after visiting her.

She has mentioned that she would smoke those half-smoked cigarettes since she felt close to him through this process. Her open discussion about her love and passion was unique to say the least, and she faced much criticism as well as calls for banning her autobiography. But on Sahir’s part, he never took his relationship with Amrita forward as Amrita expected him to. Their relationship remained largely built around longing, poetry and emotional distance.

Then Came Imroz — The Man Who Stayed

Amrita met artist Inderjeet Singh, famously known as Imroz, in the 1950s. She was older than him and he liked her art and initially joined her world professionally by designing covers for her books. They became close not only at a professional level but also personally. What was unique about their relationship was that Amrita and Imroz never got married.

They lived together for almost four decades doing joint ventures and creating art together. Imroz also worked as a partner to Amrita for the literary magazine Nagmani in Punjabi language. As compared to Sahir, Imroz was always by her side.

Did Imroz Ever Feel Jealous Of Sahir?

Perhaps the most remarkable part of Amrita and Imroz’s relationship was his acceptance of her feelings for Sahir. According to accounts recorded by Uma Trilok, Imroz once said he was not jealous of Sahir because anyone loved by Amrita was also dear to him. A photograph of Sahir reportedly remained in their home.

Amrita herself wrote about another telling moment. While riding behind Imroz on his scooter, she would sometimes trace Sahir’s name on his back with her finger. Rather than react with anger or insecurity, Imroz accepted that Sahir remained a part of her emotional world. That acceptance has become central to how their relationship is remembered.

Sahir And Imroz Represented Two Different Kinds Of Love

It is tempting to frame Amrita’s life as a choice between two men, but her story was never that simple. Sahir represented yearning. a love that remained incomplete and perhaps became more powerful because it was never fully realised. Imroz represented presence.

He was there through the ordinary details of life: work, writing, tea, journeys and the passing of years. That is why the “sky” and “roof” metaphor has endured. One represented aspiration and longing; the other offered shelter and companionship. Both, in very different ways, became part of Amrita’s literary and personal identity.

Amrita Pritam’s Love Story Was Also A Story Of Freedom

Amrita’s relationships were radical not merely because she loved two men differently, but because she refused to hide the complexity of those emotions. She wrote openly about desire, dissatisfaction and companionship, and lived with Imroz at a time when such relationships attracted intense social judgement.

Her choices often invited criticism, but Amrita continued to write and live on her own terms. That same honesty can be found in the work that made her immortal, from Pinjar and Rasidi Ticket to the haunting Partition poem Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu.

More than a century after her birth, Amrita Pritam remains compelling not because her love life was unusual, but because she refused to pretend it was simple. Sahir may have been the distant sky she kept looking towards. Imroz became the roof that stayed.

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